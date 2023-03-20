Noida, Mar 20 (PTI) People can now check details like completion certificate, occupancy certificate, number of flats or pending dues of any group housing project in Noida online, officials said on Monday.

The details can be checked on the website of the Noida Authority -- www.noidaauthorityonline.in -- under the title 'Group Housing Builder Projects Information', they said.

Noida Authority's officer on special duty (Group Housing) Prasun Dwivedi said the section was made on the website on Monday and is aimed at promoting transparency and e-governance in public interest.

"For making the general public aware about the housing projects, the complete details of the projects of group housing such as project-wise OC and CC, pending dues, updated status of sub lease documents, total sanctioned flats etc. have been displayed live on the official website," Dwivedi said.

The general public can use the details related to housing projects for buying and selling flats as per their requirement, he said.

Dwivedi told PTI, "We had been getting feedback from a lot of people who felt the need for such a mechanism to help them. This system for live update on housing projects was in making since last few months."

"The system has been made live today and eventually we will keep on improving it to make the user experience better. As of now, it may not be 100 per cent accurate but in coming days there will be constant improvement and details will be updated regularly," the OSD added.

