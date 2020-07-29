Noida (UP), Jul 29 (PTI) A 45-year-old man, who allegedly thrashed his wife to death and then dumped the body in a farmland two days ago, was arrested here on Wednesday, police said.

The couple, who hailed from Purnea district in Bihar, lived here in a rented accommodation in Mangrauli village, under Expressway police station limits.

They would often get into arguments and have fights due to the husband's alcoholism, the police said.

“Uttam Lal alias Gulccha, a daily wage earner, was drunk on the night of July 27 when he reached home. A fight broke out between the couple and an enraged Gulccha hit his wife with his hands, leading to a severe injury in her head and she collapsed,” SHO Expressway Yogesh Malik told PTI.

“He then carried her body to a desolate farmland and dumped the body there,” Malik said.

An FIR was lodged in the case under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) and the accused arrested on Wednesday, the police said.

The accused was produced in a local court which remanded him in 14-day judicial custody, the police added.

