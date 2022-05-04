Noida, May 3 (PTI) A 23-year-old woman from Delhi, who was doing her internship with a hospital, immolated herself at a park here on Wednesday, with officials saying it is suspected that she was battling a mental health condition.

A hand-written note was found at the spot where the woman, a resident of Greater Kailash in the national capital, killed herself, they said.

"Police recovered a two-litre empty bottle of diesel, a purse, a mobile phone and a hand-written note. The note purportedly stated that she was ending her life as she was upset over a mental health condition," an official told PTI.

Information was received around 4.30 pm about a woman setting herself on fire at a park in front of a housing society in Sector 93A, the official from the Phase-2 Police Station said, adding that "local police rushed to the spot and later, forensic experts also reached there".

Details of what triggered her to take the extreme step are yet to be ascertained, police said.

The officials said that it is suspected that she was suffering from depression.

Mental health experts believe depression is treatable and suicide preventable if first observers, like parents or spouse or friends, recognise the behavioural changes in a person and talk to them in order to not let them doubt their self-esteem.

In the another incident, the body of the woman was found hanging from the ceiling of her rented accommodation in Barola village, under the Sector-49 Police Station, here, a police spokesperson said.

She lived alone as her husband is working in Uttarakhand, the official said.

"The matter was reported to the 112 emergency service after which police officials reached the spot and found the body. The woman hailed from Bihar. Her husband currently works at a private company in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, and she was staying alone," the spokesperson said.

The families of the deceased in both cases have been informed and further legal proceedings are being carried out by police.

