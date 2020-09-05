Noida (UP), Sep 5 (PTI) Two teenage sisters who had gone "missing" from their home in Uttar Pradesh's Noida last week were found safe and staying with their maternal uncle on Saturday, police said.

The girls, aged 16 and 13, were upset over scolding by their parents after which they had decided to leave home, police added.

"The family lives in Ilahabas village in Sector 86. Their father had approached police with a missing complaint on August 28 and an FIR was lodged against unidentified accused," an official from local Phase 2 police station said.

An investigation was taken up in the case and the girls were traced down to their maternal uncle's home in nearby Chipiyana Buzurg village, he said.

"The girls were found safe and they told police that they had left home because of frequent scoldings by parents," the official added.

The minor sisters have been handed over to their family, police said.

