Noida, Dec 12 (PTI) The Noida Police on Tuesday said it has attached ill-gotten property worth Rs 1.07 crore of a criminal under provisions of the Gangsters Act.

The attached property, a house in Veerpur village in the Jarcha area, belongs to Narendra Tewatiya, an active member of the Sundar Bhati-Anil Bhati gang, police said.

"The action has been taken on the instructions of Police Commissioner Lakshmi Singh under section 14 (1) of the Gangsters Act in connection with a case lodged at the Kasna police station in 2019," a police spokesperson said.

Similar action against criminals will continue in the district, the police warned.

Section 14 (1) of the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act allows for the attachment of illegal properties, to effectively curb gangsters, mafias, and criminals and their associates.

The Noida Police has attached properties worth Rs 81,87,70,319 belonging to gangsters and the mafia in 39 cases so far in 2023, the biggest among all districts in the state, according to official data.

