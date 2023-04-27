Noida, Apr 27 (PTI) Two employees of a city-based restaurant were arrested Thursday after they were found serving liquor to customers illegally, officials said.

The restaurant, located in Sector 117 under Sector 113 police station limits, did not have liquor licence but was using a forged document to serve alcohol, an Excise Department official said.

"A raid was carried out at the Yummy Tummy restaurant on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday by Excise Inspection Ravi Jaiswal along with the local police during which the staff was found serving liquor without licence," the official said.

During the action, the official said 22 cans of beer and nine bottles of whiskey were seized from the spot while two restaurant employees arrested.

Those held have been identified as Paritosh Anand Srivastava (31) and Karan Kumar Singh (23), the official added.

District Excise Officer Rakesh Bahadur Singh warned that the department will take strict action against any facility which is found violating excise laws.

"We are continuously monitoring the activities of all restaurants and other facilities which seek liquor license and our teams are also conducting on spot checks to keep a track of activities. Any violation of the law would be met with strict punishment," Singh said.

Meanwhile, the local police lodged an FIR and booked the duo on charges of cheating and forgery under the Indian Penal Code and for illegal possession and sale of alcohol under the Excise Act, according to a statement.

