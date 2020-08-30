Noida (UP), Aug 30 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Sunday recorded 107 new COVID-19cases, pushing the district's infection tally to 7,834, official data showed.

The death toll in the district stood at 45 with a mortality rate of 0.57 per cent, slightly better from 0.58 per cent on Saturday, according to official statistics.

Also Read | Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, Rajasthan Cabinet Minister, Tests For COVID-19, Admitted in Hospital.

Meanwhile, 98 patients were discharged, it showed.

The recovery rate of patients improved slightly to 86.54 per cent from 86.45 per cent the previous day, as per the statistics.

Also Read | India's COVID-19 Recovery Rate Improves to 76.61%, Over 27 Lakh Patients Recover.

The number of active cases climbed to 1,009 from 1,002, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

So far, 6,780 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the third highest among districts in UP after Lucknow (19,342), and Kanpur Nagar (10,930), it showed.

The district remained at 14th position in the state in terms of active cases, the data showed.

The maximum active cases are in Lucknow (7,168), followed by Kanpur Nagar (3,180), Allahabad (2,935), Gorakhpur (2,551), Varanasi (1,778), Saharanpur (1,495), Aligarh (1,483), Bareilly (1,421), Moradabad (1,408), Ghaziabad (1,388), Ayodhya (1,122), Meerut (1,115) and Barabanki (1,081), according to the data.

There were 54,666 active cases across Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. So far, 1,67,543 patients have recovered across the stat while the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 3,423, showed the data.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)