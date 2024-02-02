New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Nominations have opened for this year's Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) awards, Media Development Foundation (MDF), the trust that administers the top journalism school, announced on Friday.

ACJ has invited journalists and news organisations to send in entries for in three categories -- investigative journalism, social impact journalism and photojournalism. The last date for submission of nominations is February 26.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: I Doubt Whether Congress Will Be Able To Win Even 40 Seats in General Polls, Says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

"The ACJ Awards will be presented on May 3, 2024, World Press Freedom Day in Chennai. Each award shall carry a citation, trophy and prize money. The total prize money for this year stands at Rs 4,00,000 across the three categories," an official statement said.

The ACJ Award for Investigative Journalism carries Rs 2 lakhs as a cash prize. The winner of K P Narayana Kumar Memorial Award for Social Impact Journalism will get Rs 1 lakh. The winner in the newest category, the Ashish Yechury Memorial Award for Photojournalism, will also receive Rs 1 lakh.

Also Read | Vladimir Putin’s Paranoia: Kremlin Fears Assassination Plot As Bodyguard Holds Bulletproof Shield at Campaign Rally Ahead of Russia Presidential Election 2024.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)