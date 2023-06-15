Patna, Jun 15 (PTI) CPI (ML) Liberation leader Dipankar on Thursday asserted that the non-BJP leaders' meeting in Patna on June 23 will send a message of opposition unity across the country.

Speaking to reporters, the CPI (ML) Liberation general secretary said that Bihar's Mahagathbandhan government, of which his party is a part, is a model of opposition unity to take on the BJP.

"There is a need to strengthen opposition unity in the country. The meeting of leaders of non-BJP parties in Patna on June 23 will send a message of opposition unity across the country," he said.

"Bihar played a crucial role in India's struggle for independence... The state gave birth to several mass movements... The June 23 meeting will also send a message that people are up in arms against forces that are attacking the Constitution and spreading the politics of hate," he said.

The Left leader said that given "strong possibilities of early elections", all opposition parties must come together to defeat the BJP in the coming Lok Sabha polls.

"The next parliamentary elections are very important. There is every possibility that the polls will be held this year itself. Therefore, opposition parties must start preparations after June 23," he said.

Lok Sabha polls are due in 2024.

On the wrestlers' stir, he said, "Despite sufficient evidence against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, why has he not been arrested so far? Why are Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP silent over the issue?"

On former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) deciding to snap ties with the Mahagathbandhan government, he said, "We are analysing it... but the possibility of BJP's backing behind the move cannot be ruled out."

Manjhi's son Santosh Suman, who was the SC and ST Welfare Minister, resigned from the Nitish Kumar cabinet on Tuesday, accusing the JD(U) of exerting pressure to merge HAM(S) with JD(U).

Meanwhile, all alliance partners of the Mahagathbandhan on Thursday organised protest marches in all districts of the state against "nine-year misrule and failures of the NDA government at the Centre".

Leaders and workers of all coalition partners, including JD(U), RJD, Congress, CPI, CPM and CPI (ML) Liberation participated in the joint protest organised outside block offices across the state. 6/15/2023

