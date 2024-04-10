New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): The Delhi Police concluded its arguments on former JNU student leader Umar Khalid's bail plea on Tuesday, saying he amplified his narrative as part of the conspiracy. Khalid, who is accused in the larger conspiracy of the Delhi riots case under UAP(A), has sought regular bail. He has been in custody since September 2020.

Special Judge Sameer Bajpai of Karkardooma Court heard the arguments by the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Amit Prasad for Delhi Police. The matter has been listed for a rejoinder by the counsel for Khalid.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Road Accident: Bus Ferrying Distillery Company Staffers Falls Into Soil Mine Pit in Durg District; 11 Killed, 20 Injured (Watch Videos).

During his arguments, SPP Amit Prasad referred to various chats of Khalid with people, who had a social media following. SPP said Khalid amplified his narrative as part of a conspiracy.

SPP Prasad submitted that among the people, whom Khalid had allegedly messaged, were political and social activist Yogendra Yadav, and two online news portals.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Elections 2024: Congress Announces Candidates for Six Lok Sabha, 12 Legislative Assembly Seats of State; Check List Here.

Khalid had moved a plea seeking bail. It was argued that there is a 'change of circumstances'. The period spent in the custody is also a charge of circumstances.

Earlier, Khalid's counsel told the court that other accused persons facing graver allegations than him were out on bail and those who were allegedly involved in the same activities as him were not even made accused by the Delhi Police.

However, SPP Amit Prasad, arguing before the court on Tuesday, said all the events (or instances) in the 'conspiracy' must be read together and not in isolation.

"The name of the accused appeared from the beginning till the culmination of the conspiracy," the Special Public Prosecutor noted.

The accused said earlier some of the co-accused were granted bail and he should be done likewise on grounds of 'parity'.

SPP Prasad argued that the judgements by the virtue of which three accused persons (Asif Iqbal Tanha, Devangana Kalita and Natasha) were granted bail can't be relied upon as 'precedent', and that every other accused person can not be entitled to parity.

"People on bail are stalling the trial so that people in custody can take advantage of the delay," Prasad added.

It was also alleged by the SPP that in a WhatsApp group called 'Hum Bharat Ke Log', Khalid told others that they would 'strategise' after a Supreme Court hearing. Prasad also added that Khalid said they would mobilise a protest based on what happened in the SC hearing.

During the hearing, the SPP played before the court on his laptop an interview with Khalid's father, where he was heard saying that they don't have faith in the Supreme Court. "They have no faith in the SC ... therefore, they came to the trial Court. This is how they're creating a narrative," Prasad said, concluding his arguments.

In February, Khalid withdrew his bail plea from the Supreme Court. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)