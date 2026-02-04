New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): On World Cancer Day, Vedanta Limited, India's leading metals, oil & gas, critical minerals, power and technology conglomerate, reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening India's cancer care ecosystem through BALCO Medical Centre (BMC), one of India's leading cancer care hospitals with a state-of-the-art 170-bed oncology facility in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, by expanding access to affordable, advanced and curative oncology care in central India.

According to an official release, aligned with UN Sustainable Development Goal 3: Good Health and Well-Being, which aims to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all, BMC is bridging gaps in cancer care through advanced diagnostic and therapeutic capabilities. Since its inception in 2018, the Centre has emerged as a leading hub for comprehensive and accessible cancer treatment, having treated nearly 65,000 patients, performed close to 12,000 major surgeries, and delivered over 80,000 chemotherapy sessions.

Beyond clinical care, BMC has conducted over 500 community health screening camps and cancer awareness programmes, reaffirming its sustained commitment to early detection and prevention across both rural and urban communities.

India carries a significant share of the global cancer burden, with many cases detected late and advanced care concentrated in metros. For non-metro patients, limited access often means delayed treatment and poorer outcomes. Decentralised centres like BALCO Medical Centre help bridge this gap by bringing quality cancer care closer to communities.

Demonstrating this impact, BALCO Medical Centre recently performed one of the most challenging procedures in oncology, a Whipple pancreaticoduodenectomy with portal vein resection, on a 42-year-old patient diagnosed with borderline resectable pancreatic cancer. Procedures of this complexity are typically available only at a limited number of highly specialised centres worldwide, the release stated.

Commenting on the significance of World Cancer Day, Jyoti Agarwal, Chairperson, Vedanta Medical Research Foundation, said, "World Cancer Day is a reminder that awareness, early detection and timely treatment are among the most effective tools we have to reduce the burden of cancer. Through BALCO Medical Centre and its community-focused interventions, we remain committed to expanding access to quality cancer care and encouraging a proactive approach to health. By taking preventive healthcare closer to communities, we aim to contribute meaningfully to a healthier and more resilient society."

Reiterating the Centre's focus on early diagnosis, Dr. Bhawna Sirohi, Medical Director, Vedanta Medical Research Foundation, said, "Early diagnosis and informed decision-making significantly improve cancer outcomes. Our initiatives on World Cancer Day reflect our dual focus on clinical excellence and community engagement. Through screenings, awareness programmes and expert-led interactions, we continue to empower individuals with the knowledge and support needed for timely intervention and a better quality of life."

As part of its World Cancer Day initiatives, BMC organised multiple cancer screening camps across Chhattisgarh in collaboration with community organisations and educational institutions to identify risks early and encourage timely medical intervention, including the 'Knowledge is Power' cancer awareness webinar.

The release further stated that to motivate individuals to prioritise preventive health measures, BMC also announced a limited period 20% concession on select health screening packages from 1-7 February 2026, helping reduce barriers to early diagnosis. Its on-ground outreach included screening programmes held with Terapanth Samaj, Raipur, a camp at Rungta Dental College, Bhilai, and a health talk and screening camp conducted in collaboration with State Health System Resource Centre (SHSRC) and Dear Foundation, Switzerland.

The first flagship initiative of the Vedanta Medical Research Foundation (VMRF), BALCO Medical Centre, is improving access to quality medical care and making a meaningful difference in the lives of lakhs of people. BMC's team of renowned cancer specialists regularly conducts awareness initiatives to educate individuals on the importance of timely preventive screening and early risk reduction for different types of cancer.

Medical experts from the centre engage with students, working professionals, and community members through platforms such as awareness talks, health camps, and webinars. In addition to cancer treatment, patients at BALCO Medical Centre receive comprehensive psychological, nutritional, and physical therapy support, along with access to patient support groups that provide emotional support throughout their care journey, the release concluded. (ANI)

