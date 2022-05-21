New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated the North East Research Conclave (NERC) 2022 at IIT, Guwahati on Friday and said that the North-Eastern region has immense potential to promote research and innovation.

Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan said this conclave will strengthen the linkages between industry, academia and policymakers and further invigorate the research, start-up and entrepreneurship ecosystems in the resource-rich northeastern region states and the country.

Talking about the importance of research, the Education Minister said that the objective of the research should be to find solutions to chronic problems of the country and to encourage all people to come together, work together and produce together for the welfare of the most vulnerable.

He said NERC 2022 will be a global benchmark for fulfilling the research and development priorities of India and the world.

Pradhan appealed to the youngsters and students to walk on the path of duties and responsibilities to take the country to new heights.

The Union Minister further informed that to strengthen the research ecosystem, encourage innovation at the grassroots and lead India to self-reliance, the government is in the process of setting up a National Research Foundation with a proposed outlay of Rs 50,000 crore in line with the recommendations of NEP 2020.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that research and development are very crucial for a fast developing nation like India.

"In a progressive society, research and development have always been considered the fundamental building block as it plays a critical role in the process of innovation and expanding our knowledge and understanding," he said.

Speaking at the event, Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that the North East Research Conclave will help the young generation to fulfil their dreams in near future.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) 'Assam Advanced Health Innovation Institute (AAHI)' was also signed between the Assam government and IIT, Guwahati.

The North East Research Conclave 2022 is being organised to showcase the best research and developmental activities from all the educational and research institutions across the states of North East India.

It will also seek to create a common interface for interaction of academia and industry in North East India.

The conclave will also work towards creating an environment, conducive to the development of local indigenous technologies and innovations, creating the scope and laying the foundation for entrepreneurship and to agglomerate a vast talent pool, for the promotion of translational research. (ANI)

