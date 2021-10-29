New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party MP Harnath Singh Yadav on Friday alleged that the party's parliamentarian Varun Gandhi has been speaking against the party's policies, adding that it is not appropriate for him to do so.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav claimed Gandhi is feeling "uncomfortable" in the party and asked him to remember the time when his mother Menka Gandhi first joined BJP.

"It looks like that Varun Gandhi is feeling uncomfortable with BJP. He should remember those days when he was a child and his grandmother threw out his mother. At that time, BJP was the only party that gave them protection. BJP later made him an MP and his mother a minister," said the BJP leader.

Despite BJP having given him so much, Yadav said, "Varun Gandhi is speaking against the party policies this way."

"It is not appropriate and I think he has made a different line of his own," Yadav added.

Amid the ongoing farmers' protest against the Centre's three farm laws, Varun Gandhi on Friday said that the farmers would continue to be exploited in mandis till there is no legal guarantee for minimum support prices (MSPs) of crops.

"Till there is no statutory guarantee of MSP, farmers will continue to be exploited in mandis. Strict action should be taken on this," Varun Gandhi tweeted.

Earlier on October 23, the BJP MP had said that the farmers in Uttar Pradesh are not getting appropriate prices for their crops and urged the Yogi Adityanath-led state government to give farmers the rights that they deserve.

Recently, Varun Gandhi and his mother, Maneka Gandhi, were excluded from the BJP's new national executive committee.

The development came hours after Varun Gandhi condemned the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in which the convoy of Union Minister Ajay Misra's son allegedly ran over and killed four protesting farmers.

Varun Gandhi had called for "accountability for the innocent blood of farmers" as he posted a purported video of the incident. (ANI)

