By Vishu Adhana

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Ten years ago, Neha Gupta Jain and Rajni Gupta were equally unimpressed by the routine exchange of flower bouquets at weddings and special occasions--gifts that looked good for a few hours but were often tossed into bins the next morning.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi-Led Opposition MPs Continue Stir in Parliament House Complex, Dump Bihar SIR Placards in Dustbin (See Pics and Video).

"We were tired of seeing flowers being thrown away the next day. They had no utility," Neha recalls. That frustration led to the birth of Phalahaar--a brand that replaces flowers with thoughtfully arranged, uncut fruit bouquets that are as healthy as they are beautiful.

A post-graduate from NIFT Delhi, Neha teamed up with Rajni, an IMT Ghaziabad alumna, to pioneer the concept of consumable fruit gifting in India.

Also Read | Marathi Wedding Card Triggers Violent Clash in Navi Mumbai College; Student Beaten with Hockey Stick, MNS Slams 'Language Intolerance'.

Over the years, their idea has ripened into a full-fledged venture that offers visually striking, unpierced whole fruits presented in reusable packaging--a combination that is both sustainable and edible.

At the ongoing Gifts World Expo in Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, where Phalahaar has set up a stall in Hall 2, the response has been overwhelming.

"Phalahaar means a fruit meal in Hindi," Neha explains. "We were the first to make uncut fruit bouquets in India. They are not pierced or tampered with, so they remain fresh and can be consumed easily after the event."

Depending on the occasion--be it Diwali, weddings, corporate events or baby showers--Phalahaar's team customizes their designs with seasonal fruits, exotic varieties, and reusable containers. "We often replace traditional plastic-wrapped hampers with reusable boxes and containers, making the entire concept more eco-conscious," says Neha.

What started as a small, home-based experiment in 2014 has now evolved into a one-stop gifting solution. Their catalogue includes not just fruit bouquets but also fresh flower arrangements, hampers, silver-plated items, and curated decor services. With prices starting at ₹1,800, the brand serves both retail and bulk corporate clients across Delhi-NCR.

Visitors at the expo were drawn to the brand's refreshing display.

"I've never seen anything like this before--it's beautiful, practical, and healthy. I'm placing an order for my sister's wedding," said Shweta Arora, a visitor.

"For corporate events, we're always looking for something different from the usual dry fruits or flower baskets. These fruit bouquets are a complete game-changer," said Rohit Bansal, who manages client gifting for a Gurgaon-based firm.

Another visitor, Ananya Mehta, added, "I walked in expecting the usual gifting stalls, but this was a surprise. The aroma of fresh fruits and the visual appeal--it's a sensory delight!"

"Our work speaks for itself. A large chunk of our business comes through word-of-mouth or repeat clients," Neha says.

Now, with a decade behind them, the founders are eyeing expansion into other metro cities and global markets. "It's time to grow," she adds.

For now, customers can place orders via WhatsApp or Instagram, where they receive digital catalogues and delivery options. "For retail orders, we prefer a day or two's notice. But we also cater to same-day requests depending on availability," Neha says. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)