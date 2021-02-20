Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 20 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said it is not good for police officers to use expensive vehicles provided by businessmen on duty and they must follow rules and respect them as people watch things closely.

"Day before yesterday I was in Mumbai... some police officers came in a vehicle which costs about Rs 35 lakhs. I asked when these vehicles were purchased because there is a rule for a vehicle to be purchased for chief minister, deputy chief ministers, ministers, and High Court judges. I got to know that some businessmen had given these vehicles for his convoy and some officers were using it themselves," he said while speaking at an event here.

"It is not good for a state government employee to use vehicle given by some businessmen. Everyone must note that people watch things closely. We must follow rules and respect them. I have nothing to say how one must live their personal life but I hope when they are on duty they must follow rules and respect it," Pawar added.

The Deputy Chief Minister was attending an event at Pune City Police headquarters where police had returned the recovered material in theft cases. (ANI)

