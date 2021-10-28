Kochi, Oct 28 (PTI) The state government and the police on Thursday told the Kerala High Court that they had no interest in taking over powers of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which is the trustee of the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala, and the virtual queue system was put in place in 2011 for crowd control on orders of the court.

Reiterating its submissions made before the court earlier, the state government told a bench of Justices Anil K Narendran and P G Ajithkumar that the virtual queue was put in place back in 2011 after a stampede at the temple had claimed more than a 100 lives.

The government said the TDB also wants the virtual queue system to be used for the benefit of the pilgrims and added that neither it nor the police have taken over the powers of the Board.

The state government also said that it was willing to carry out any modification in the system as may be suggested by the court.

The bench was hearing a PIL initiated by it. The PIL is based on a detailed order of July 1 of the high court for considering the question -- whether the virtual queue system for Sabarimala pilgrimage can be entrusted to the Travancore Devaswom Board as has been done by other Devaswoms.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on November 1.

On October 21, the bench had asked what power does the state government or police have to impose a virtual queue system for devotees' pilgrimage to Sabarimala and whether such a mechanism has been put in place on court orders.

The court was also of the view that the Travancore Devaswom Board, as the temple trustee, should be the one to bring about any such regulation.

