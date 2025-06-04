Ranchi, Jun 4 (PTI) Eminent gynecologist Dr Shobha Chakraborty died in Ranchi on Wednesday, an IMA official said.

She was 85, and suffering from age-related ailments, he said.

Also Read | From Navi Mumbai to Vadhvan Port, Know Which Areas Will Be Developed As 3rd and 4th Mumbai As Maharashtra Government Plans to Decongest Financial Capital.

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren condoled her death.

"The news of the demise of renowned gynecologist Dr Shobha Chakraborty is extremely sad. Her valuable contribution to the medical world will always be remembered. Her departure is an irreparable loss to the society. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family," Gangwar said on X.

Also Read | Bengaluru Stampede: Survival Techniques To Stay Safe in Massive Crowd, Check List of Tips.

In another post on X, Soren said: "I received the sad news of the demise of Jharkhand's renowned gynecologist Dr Shobha Chakraborty. Dr Chakraborty had dedicated her entire life to the service of women's health. Her departure is an irreparable loss for the medical world."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)