New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): Amidst political statements around the high-octane India-Pakistan T20 match slated for tomorrow, cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir on Saturday exuded confidence over Team India's victory while adding that nothing will impact its performance.

India-Pakistan T20 match is slated for October 24. The last time the two teams had taken on each other was during the 2019 ODI World Cup.

Also Read | Pune Artist Duped Of Rs 80,000 By Online Fraudster On Pretext of Placing Order; Case Registered.

Speaking to ANI, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP said, "My best wishes are with the team. They have performed well till now. They will surely win. I have full confidence in them."

Asked about the impact of political pressure on the match, Gambhir said, "The team is doing great. Nothing will impact their performance. The team will play well and will win."

Also Read | Karnataka Man Commits Suicide Along With 4 Children After Wife Dies of Black Fungus in Belagavi.

There is a call for cancelling the match between India and Pakistan from several political leaders following the killings of civilians by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, sparking fear in the Valley.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice President Rajeev Shukla had said India will have to play arch-rivals Pakistan in the T20 World Cup as no team can refuse to play another side in a tournament organised by International Cricket Council (ICC).

The much-awaited high-octane clash between India and Pakistan in the upcoming T20 World Cup will take place on Sunday in Dubai.

The former cricketer further refuted the statements coming in from the opposite camp that Pakistan has a better side than India this time.

"Pakistan always says like this. If India plays with the same potential then we can win over any country," Gambhir emphasised.

Meanwhile, Gambhir started the fourth Jan Rasoi in Delhi on Saturday.

On Gautam Gambhir Foundation's Jan Rasoi, the BJP MP said, "I want nobody to sleep empty stomach. With that idea, I am come up with Jan Rasoi. From each centre we are feeding around 4,000 people. I want to open more such centres so that we can feed more needy people." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)