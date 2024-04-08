Bageshwar (Uttarakhand) [India], April 8 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the army has become stronger and more capable than before and now it responded to bullets with shells.

During a rally at Bageshwar as part of the Lok Sabha polls campaign, he said, "Today our country's army has been given a free hand that if any enemy creates any disturbance, it does not need to take anyone's permission to respond. Now our army responds to bullets with shells."

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Woman Gang-Raped in Rajasthan’s Kota, Seven Accused Arrested.

He also slammed Congress while highlighting the indomitable courage and valour of the Indian Army and said, "Congress Party ruled the country for 60 years but they did not even provide the basic facilities to the soldiers of our country."

He further appealed to vote in favour of BJP as PM Modi made all possible efforts to develop Uttarakhand.

Also Read | Only One Person Applied for Citizenship Under CAA: Himanta Biswa Sarma Launches Sharp Attack on People Protesting Against CAA Rules.

"Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the nation is developing rapidly. We have to give our whole support to PM Modi and strengthen him. He has left no stone unturned (for the development) and has provided several schemes to Uttarakhand. He also approved schemes worth more than Rs 2 lakh crore. So, this is our turn to strengthen PM Modi. Every citizen of Uttarakhand should contribute to making PM Modi's vision of 'Abki Baar 400 paar'."

Dhami sought votes for BJP's candidate Ajay Tamta who is contesting from the Almora Lok Sabha constituency and said, "I have come before you all to appeal to make PM Modi Prime Minister for the third time and to make our brother Ajay Tamta victorious from Almora."

Notably, among the 543 Lok Sabha seats, Uttarakhand contributes just five seats and the BJP has fielded Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah, Anil Baluni, Ajay Tamta, Ajay Bhatt, and Trivendra Singh Rawat for these seats. The people of Uttarakhand will cast their votes in a single phase on April 19.

The BJP had won all the Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand in both the 2014 and 2019 elections. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)