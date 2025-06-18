New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) The Election Commission on Wednesday said it has introduced a new procedure to ensure the delivery of voter identity cards to electors within 15 days of an update in the electoral rolls, including new enrolment or change in any particulars of an existing voter.

As of now, it takes a little over a month for the Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) to be delivered to voters, officials pointed out.

Also Read | SpaceX President and Chief Gwynne Shotwell Appreciated India for Granting Starlink License: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The new system will ensure real-time tracking of each stage right from the EPIC generation by the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) till the delivery of the card to the elector through the Department of Posts (DoP), the poll authority said.

Electors will also receive notifications via SMS at each stage, keeping them informed about the status of their EPIC, it noted.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Temple Administrator Arrested for Repeated Rape of Bengaluru Widow Under Guise of Rituals to 'Lift Curse'; Co-Accused Priest on the Run.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)