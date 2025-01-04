Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 4 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday, participated in the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected executive of Uttaranchal Press Club in Dehradun.

During the program, the Chief Minister said that the Non-resident Uttarakhandis have shown interest in the 'Adopt a Village' program and have presented their proposals to the government.

Also Read | No Benefit With PM Narendra Modi Sending 'Chadar' to Ajmer Dargah, Alleges AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi.

A detailed development plan is being prepared for the identified villages on the suggestions of the Non-residents. The said villages, becoming role models of development, will also serve as an inspiration for other migrants.

Showing interest in the Adopt a Village program being run for Non-residents living abroad on the initiative of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, many NRIs have identified villages for themselves. Along with this, a roadmap of development for the identified villages has also been presented before the state government.

Also Read | Thane Shocker: 96-Year-Old Woman Dies by Suicide in Maharashtra.

The idea of the 'Adopt a Village' program came out in a dialogue held by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami with Non-resident Uttarakhandis living in different countries on March 05. In which the Chief Minister appealed to the NRI's to adopt one or more villages in the state. After this, many Non-residents have identified villages and presented a roadmap of the work to be done here to the state government.

Dev Raturi, a resident of China, has started working on the project of installing solar lights in Sunar village and Kamaira Saud village in Tehri district, providing employment to youth in the hotel industry of China and cooperating in the field of education.

Similarly, entrepreneur Shailesh Upreti, currently residing in America, has started working towards opening the India Corporate Office of his company and opening an Energy Storage Centre in Manan village located in Almora district.

Vinod Jethuri, a native of Tehri district, currently residing in UAE, has expressed his desire to work towards skill training in Osla village of Uttarkashi district bordering Uttara and Girish Pant, a resident of Pithoragarh, has expressed his desire to work towards promoting education, computer education as well as local products in Bajet and Barasyat villages.

Dr AK Kala, a resident of Pauri district, is an entrepreneur in Thailand, he has expressed his desire to help in the education of meritorious students of one of the villages of Pauri district. While currently residing in the UK, Neeru Adhikari of Nainital district has presented a plan to set up a kiwi production, meditation yoga centre at Aqua Tok near Naukuchiyal and to provide skill development training in Sabhawala village of Dehradun district.

The scheme aims to develop the village in all aspects with the expertise, experience and financial assistance of Non-resident Uttarakhandis. This process is completely voluntary, Non-residents can choose their own or any other village for this. The state government prepares a roadmap for the development of the village for the initial 2-3 years based on mutual consent after discussing with the migrants.

For this, there is also a provision to sign an MoU between the Non-residents and the local administration. Works like education, internet connectivity, scholarship, entrepreneurship and promotion of self-employment can be done in the village identified by the migrants.

There is a provision for construction activities to be carried out only in unavoidable and necessary circumstances. The District Magistrate will develop it as a model village while monitoring the ongoing programs in the identified village. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)