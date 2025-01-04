Thane, January 4: A 96-year-old woman, who was in poor health, died by suicide in her home in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Saturday. Prayagbai Motiram Chotmal, a resident of Bhuvapada in the Ambernath area, hanged herself from the ceiling on Thursday afternoon when her 54-year-old son was out for some work, the official said. Chhattisgarh Shocker: Social Media Content Creator Ankur Nath Dies by Suicide on Instagram Live As Followers Watch in Horror in Janjgir Champa.

The nonagenarian was disturbed as she had not been keeping well for a long time, police said, quoting her family members.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)