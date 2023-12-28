Guwahati, Dec 28 (PTI) The Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) has inked a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with North East Institute of Science and Technology, (NEIST) Jorhat, to promote research and development, an official release said on Thursday.

As per the MoA, a Research and Development centre, to be called 'NRL-NEIST R&D Centre' or 'NRDC', will be set up at the premise of NEIST, Jorhat, a constituent unit of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

The centre will take up various research activities in emerging energy sectors on a long-term basis, with a collaborative effort by both NRL and NEIST.

NRL will support the R&D centre with financial contribution to the research projects.

The objectives of the collaboration would be to create a state-of-art R&D, analytical and testing platform for the petroleum industry in order to develop sustainable solutions to the complex energy and environmental issues faced by oil and petroleum industry through continuous collaborations and explore new frontiers in technology for tapping unconventional reserves of energy.

The centre would also develop facilities for specialized testing of hydrocarbon, speciality chemicals, water samples, etc as well as specialized testing for civil, mechanical, electrical, instrumentation and metallurgy.

The MoA was signed on Wednesday by NRL's Senior Chief General Manager (Corporate Affairs) Nikunja Borthakur, and Dr G Narahari Sastry, Director, CSIR-NEIST in the presence of NRL Managing Director Bhaskar Jyoti Phukan and other senior officials of both the organisations, the release added.

