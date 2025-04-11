Amritsar (Punjab) [India], April 11 (ANI): After his two-year-long detention ended at Assam's Dibrugarh jail, Punjab Police took custody of Papalpreet Singh, an associate of Khadoor Sahib MP and Waris Punjab De head, Amritpal Singh, on Wednesday. Papalpreet has also been brought back to Amritsar.

Papalpreet Singh was arrested under the National Security Act (NSA), in an operation conducted by the Punjab Police in Hoshiarpur on April 10, 2023. The crackdown came almost three weeks after Amritpal's supporters stormed the Ajnala police station in Amritsar on February 23, demanding the release of one of his close associates, Lovepreet Toofan.

Also Read | Delhi EV Policy 2.0 Draft Explained: No CNG Auto Registration From August, Ban on Petrol, Diesel and CNG-Powered 2-Wheelers From Augsut 2026 Among Proposals To Curb Pollution.

However, Papalpreet's family members claim that no damage was done to the police station and that he only tried to stop drug use in Punjab.

"It is clearly in front of the world. He tried to keep people away from drugs and encouraged them to learn their Gurus' preaching," Papalpreet's mother, Mandhir Kaur, said, and demanded that he should be bailed.

Also Read | Tahawwur Rana Wanted Pakistan's Highest Award for Gallantry 'Nishan-E-Haider' Award for 9 LeT Terrorists Killed During 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks.

Papalpreet's maternal uncle, Amarjeet Singh Wangchadi, alleged that only one side of the story is being told to the authorities.

"They are only presenting one side of the story. I know he (Papalpreet) did wrong, but sending him 4,000 kms away, that too, under NSA, was not fair. How many were charged under the NSA during the 1984 riots or during the Vadodara riots in Gujarat?" he said.

He further added that Papalpreet is a journalist himself and that he "was Mann's personal assistant during the elections".

Papalpreet's advocate, Harpal Singh Khara, claimed that "even police and the state officials don't know the accusations" they've detained Papalpreet under. "They showed two people roaming around in two different cities. No allegations can be made about this."

"Also, nothing was stolen from the police station either. They're saying the police station was attacked, but there was no damage done," he said.

Khara alleged that the "police and state will keep extending the legal process in the name of remands and investigation"

"It's only drama. They're scared that the 'party' might flourish, and they're only trying to hold it back," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)