Ukhrul (Manipur) [India], October 22 (ANI): Thuingaleng Muivah, the "Ato Kilonser" of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN/GPRN), arrived at Tangkhul Long Ground in Ukhrul district on Wednesday, marking his return to his hometown after 50 years.

His visit has drawn significant attention in the region, with locals gathering to welcome the veteran leader.

The 91-year-old Muivah has played a pivotal role in the Naga autonomy movement. He will be visiting his native village of Somdal on Wednesday, nearly 50 years after he joined the Naga movement in the mid-1960s. Muivah is one of the founding leaders of the NSCN, a Naga rebel group formed on January 31, 1980.

The NSCN later split into two factions: the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang) (NSCN-K), led by SS Khaplang, and the NSCN (I-M), led by Isak Chisi Swu and Thuingaleng Muivah. The split within the outfit occured in April 1988 after witnessing differences over the issue of initiating dialogue with the Indian government.

A massive crowd has gathered at the Tangkhul Long Ground in Ukhrul district headquarters as people eagerly meet Thuingaleng Muivah, "Ato Kilonser" of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim NSCN/GPRN.

Earlier, before the rebel leader's arrival, Nobert Tai, president of the Tangkul Hau Art and Culture Association, said, "Words can't express how we feel; we are filled with love for our 'Ato Kilonser'. He is a legend. It is a historic moment; we are all heading to his village after this. "

The homecoming ceremony, being held today, marks Muivah's return to his hometown after a 50-year absence. People from across the State, along with leaders from various organisations, have arrived at the venue to witness this historic moment.

The atmosphere on the ground is filled with excitement and emotion. Many have expressed heartfelt joy, wishing Muivah good health and a long life to continue guiding and serving the Naga people.

This long-awaited visit holds deep emotional and political significance for the Tangkhul community and the Naga movement as a whole. (ANI)

