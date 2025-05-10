Kohima, May 10 (PTI) The Naga Students' Federation (NSF) has urged the Nagaland government to take urgent steps to evacuate the students from the state studying in Northern India amid the military conflict between India and Pakistan.

In an official letter addressed to Nagaland chief secretary on Saturday, the NSF stated that several students from Nagaland studying in Northern India were facing problems due to closure of airports.

"The lives of Naga students and working professionals have been thrown into disarray," stated NSF president Medovi Rhi and education secretary Temjentoshi in the letter.

The federation emphasised that many affected people are seeking assistance to return home safely.

The NSF urged the state government to urgently establish mechanisms to ensure the safety and swift return of these citizens. The organisation stressed the need for "a swift and affirmative action".

