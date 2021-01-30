New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) The Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India on Saturday launched a campaign to highlight what it called the Centre's "poor record" in providing jobs to the nation's youth.

The campaign, "Naukri Do Ya Degree Wapas Lo (Give Jobs or Take back Degrees)", was launched by NSUI national president Neeraj Kundan at the Congress headquarters here.

"We would be collecting five lakh degrees from unemployed youths. This way abundant evidence will be provided to the government. It will also bring out the reality of the Modi government which has been hiding the actual data on unemployed youths in the country," Kundan said at the event.

The NSUI chief claimed that the country's current unemployment rate is the "highest in 45 years", and whatever the government is showing the public is not the truth.

"In 2019, the average unemployment rate was 6.4 per cent which is much higher as compared to that of the three preceding years," he said.

In a release, the NSUI said the BJP government has failed to keep its promise made in 2014 that it would generate two crore employment opportunities every year.

"In 2014, our PM was aware of the fact that two-thirds of the Indian population was below the age of 35. He promised to generate more than two crore employment opportunities every year, which adds up to 12 crore (by 2020).

"It (government) has failed to provide the jobs. It has betrayed the youth of the nation," the students' outfit said.

