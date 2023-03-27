New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Entrance examinations for admission to Class 6 in the Navyug School at Sarojini Nagar here will be conducted by the National Testing Agency, an official said on Monday.

This comes amid a demand from the administration and the alumni for special status for the school.

"The prestigious Navyug School in Sarojini Nagar, run by the Navyug School Education Society, will once again start giving admission to meritorious students in Class 6. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct an entrance test for merit-based admission in a completely transparent manner," a New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) official told PTI.

The school was opened in 1973 for meritorious children selected through an entrance exam conducted by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) for admission to Class 6.

The entrance examination was discontinued in 2002 after the school started primary classes.

The NDMC official said, "The Navyug School in Sarojini Nagar has a history of 50 years. Equipped with all modern facilities, it has been a torchbearer of 'gurukul' traditions and a pioneer in child-centred education.

"Former students of this school are achieving excellence in their fields within the country and abroad."

The entrance exam model, however, will not apply to the school's other 10 branches and the primary wing of the Sarojini Nagar centre where admissions will continue to be based on merit.

There has been a demand for special status for the Navyug School in Sarojini Nagar by resuming the entrance test policy for admissions to Class 6. The demand was approved in the general body meeting of the Navyug School Education Society, the official said.

The entrance test will be held on April 16 and have objective-type multiple-choice questions, according to the NTA.

"Facilitation centres have also been set up in all Atal Adarsh Vidyalayas and Navyug Schools where teachers will help the parents apply online for their wards' entrance test. Detailed information related to the entrance examination is available on the school website," the official added.

