By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): The COVID-19 working group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) has recommended allowing the administration of precautionary doses before nine months for those who are travelling abroad according to the receiving country's needs, sources said on Thursday.

NTAGI has discussed and recommended this in a meeting held on Wednesday, sources told ANI.

The sources further said that no recommendation has been made for reducing the gap in booster doses for everybody.

There are mixed views of experts over whether to reduce the gap of a booster dose in India or not. As per official data, less number of people have shown interest in getting a third dose as a precaution dose despite being allowed by the Government of India for those above the age of 18 years.

According to Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, co-chairman of the Indian Medical Association's (IMA) COVID-19 national task force, the longer the gap is between the primary vaccination and the third dose against COVID-19 infection, the better the immunity is in the individual.

He said, "We observed that, if the second dose administered to the beneficiary was very recent, it did not make any difference. In other words, you're already protected. But, if a third dose is administered, then it did not make much of a difference."

The administration of precaution dose to the 18+ population through private vaccination centres began on April 10, 2022. All those who are more than 18 years of age and have completed 9 months after the administration of the second dose, would be eligible for precaution dose.

India started administering precaution doses to frontline workers, healthcare workers and those above the age of 60 years with comorbidities on January 10 this year. Later, on March 16, the vaccination drive for precaution dose was extended to all adults above the age of 60 years. (ANI)

