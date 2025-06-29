Gulmarg (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 29 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brij Lal on Sunday said that the parliamentary standing committee members will hold a discussion with the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah-led Jammu and Kashmir government on various issues, including public grievances and tourism-related issues.

"We are currently in Kashmir for our 10-day annual study visit...We will discuss public grievances, policy issues, and tourism-related matters with the Jammu and Kashmir government and public sector undertakings. The normalcy I saw here, with the number of tourists coming here, shows that fear no longer prevails in J&K," Lal told ANI.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice, under the chairmanship of BJP MP Brij Lal, arrived in Gulmarg for its study visit on Sunday.

The standing committee arrived in Jammu on Saturday to address public grievances and review the progress of various projects. The delegation's visit aims to understand the challenges faced by the people and find solutions to improve their lives.

The delegation will meet with government officials, public sector undertakings, and other stakeholders to discuss public grievances and find ways to address them.

The MPs visited the Vaishno Devi shrine to understand the challenges faced by devotees and discuss ways to improve facilities. The delegation also planned to hold meetings with government officials and public sector undertakings in Srinagar to review the progress of various projects and initiatives.

"Around 6-7 Parliamentarians have come here, and the rest will come to Srinagar. We are now heading to Vaishno Devi. One agenda of this Committee is public grievances. So, we will have discussions with the CEO there, about what problems are being faced by devotees who come there and what is being done to provide them with facilities. Then we will come back and then have a meeting with PNB, Power Grid and two public sector undertakings...In Srinagar, we will also meet Govt and public sector undertakings," BJP MP Brij Lal had said. (ANI)

