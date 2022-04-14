New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Delhi Police has arrested a nurse and her husband for allegedly stealing cash and jewellery worth Rs 2.41 crore from actor Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja's residence in the national capital.

According to the police, the nurse was working as a caretaker of the grandmother of Anand Ahuja, at their residence on Amrita Shergill Marg in Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Amritha Guguloth said that the accused have been identified as Aparna Wilson (30) and Naresh (31).

"The accused are residents of Sarita Vihar. The nurse took care of Sarla Ahuja, who is the grandmother of Anand Ahuja," said police sources.

Earlier on February 23, 2022, a complaint has been filed by the in-laws of Sonam Kapoor alleging theft of cash and jewellery worth Rs 2.40 crores from their Delhi residence.

An FIR was filed under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at Tughlaq Road police station.(ANI)

