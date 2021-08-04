R Ashok taking oath as a minister in the new Karnataka Cabinet at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru on Weednesday. [Photo/ANI]

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 4 (ANI): BJP MLAs R Ashok, B. Sriramulu, Govind Karjol and KS Eshwarappa were among the first of the 29 party legislators who took oath as ministers in the new Karnataka Cabinet led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

The MLAs were administered the oath of office by Karnataka Governer Thawar Chand Gehlot at a swearing-in ceremony held at Raj Bhavan here today.

Earlier in the day, before the oath-taking ceremony, Bommai had said that the new Cabinet will have seven Other Backward Class (OBC), 3 scheduled Caste (SC), one Scheduled Tribe (ST), seven Vokkaligas, eight Linagayats, one Reddy and one woman will be a part of the new state cabinet.

He had further informed that there will be no deputy chief minister in the council of ministers this time.

Bommai took oath as the 23rd chief minister of Karnataka on July 28, two days after the resignation of BS Yediyurappa. (ANI)

