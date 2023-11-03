Bhubaneswar, Nov 3 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha along with senior officials visited Startup Odisha at O-hub here on Friday.

Sinha shared his perspective on the innovation landscape in Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting the increased number of startups in the fields of agriculture and horticulture.

He discussed the government's commitment to foster the startup ecosystem in J&K by actively working to strengthen an enabling environment that will help startups flourish in the region.

Later, accompanied by Startup Odisha executive chairman Omkar Rai, the Lt Governor visited O-hub and the work being done within the campus.

"It's indeed an honour for us that Sinha visited our campus. It's our collective commitment at Startup Odisha to work towards creating a strong and robust foundation that promotes collaboration, innovation, and progress for our startup community and the broader society. Sinha's visit has served as a source of motivation for Odisha's startup ecosystem," Rai said.

