Kendrapara (Odisha), Jul 19 (PTI) A 14-foot-long male saltwater crocodile, which had strayed into an irrigation canal in a village close to the Bhitarkanika National Park, was netted by forest officials after a five-hour-long exercise on Wednesday.

Around 35 forest personnel took a gruelling five hours to net the giant crocodile in the presence of frightened people at Mahulia village in Rajnagar police station area.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Release Samman Nidhi to Farmers in Rajasthan's Sikar on July 27.

The local residents were frightened after the giant crocodile managed to sneak into the canal during the high tide from Baunsagada rivulet by crossing the village road.

The crocodile tried to attack a farmer when he was taking a bath in the canal, following which villagers alerted the forest officials.

Also Read | Manipur Horror: Two Kuki-Zo Tribal Women Paraded Naked by Mob, Gang-Raped in Paddy Fields in Kangpokpi; Incident Draws Strong Condemnation (Watch Video).

"It was quite difficult to catch the huge crocodile. It was later released into the wild. Thankfully, neither did the reptile harm anyone nor was it hurt," Bhitarkanika National Park Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sudarshan Gopinath Yadav said.

The saltwater crocodile population in Bhitarkanika has increased manifold from 96 in 1975 to 1,793 at present.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)