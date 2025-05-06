Balasore (Odisha) [India], May 6 (ANI): At least 25 passengers were injured after a bus lost control and plunged into a drain following a collision with a tractor on the Balasore-Fuladi road near Nuniajodi Bridge in Balasore district on Tuesday, an official said.

According to Balasore Assistant Fire Officer Samir Kumar Bisal, the bus, which was travelling from Jaleswar to Balasore, was speeding when it was hit by a tractor coming from the opposite direction, causing the vehicle to lose balance and overturn into a roadside drain.

Emergency teams from the Fire Department, Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), and residents rushed to the scene and launched rescue operations.

"When we received information, our team reached here and saw that 5-6 people were trapped inside the bus. Our team brought them out," Bisal told ANI.

He added that before their arrival, several injured passengers had already been transported to the district headquarters hospital in 4-5 ambulances.

"Nobody had very serious injuries. The bus driver and helper had come out of the vehicle. One or two people sustained slightly serious injuries and are under treatment," Bisal said.

No casualties have been reported so far, officials confirmed. Rescue efforts continued as teams worked to lift the bus and check for any remaining passengers or belongings inside.

Authorities have not yet provided details on the cause of the accident, though preliminary accounts suggest speeding and collision impact led to the mishap.

The accident site witnessed large crowds as locals gathered to assist emergency services in the rescue operation. Traffic movement on the Balasore-Fuladi road was temporarily affected. (ANI)

