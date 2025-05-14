India News | Odisha: 4-year-old Rescued Within 3 Hours of Kidnapping in Bhubaneswar, Accused Arrested

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 14 (ANI): A 4-year-old child who was kidnapped from the Bhoi Sahi area of Bhubaneswar was rescued within three hours, and the accused was arrested, police officials said on Wednesday.

According to Police Commissioner Suresh Dev Datta Singh, the police acted quickly after receiving information about the kidnapping incident.

"Yesterday, we got information about the kidnapping of a 4.5-year-old child in the Bhoi Sahi area. On getting this information, our detention mechanism was immediately activated, and within three hours, we spotted and arrested the accused. The child was also rescued. The accused, Abhishek Dagal, has been arrested," Police Commissioner Singh said.

The accused was identified as Abhishek Dagal, who was rescued within three hours and sent into custody shortly after the alert was raised.

The kidnapping was reported around 6 PM on Tuesday, prompting an immediate and large-scale search operation.

Police activated their field units, communication networks, and local sources, including those in bastis, bus stands, and railway stations. Within hours, the team located the accused and rescued the girl unharmed.

Singh said, "Because the child's kidnapping is a very sensitive phenomenon...we have all our field assets, that's our communication network. All these places, bus stands, railway stations, all these places have their sources activated and the network we have in the basti was also activated. Due to this, we spotted the girl within about three hours."

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had past connections to the victim's family.

"The person who was known was found somewhere in Bangalore. Those who are members of the child's house found a man in Bangalore. His name is Abhishek Digal. So the man was unaware, but his communication and so on were stopped. You know where it would be, where he lives in Mangalore, we immediately confirmed all those things and rescued the child," Singh said.

He added that this was the third child kidnapping incident in two months, including one case involving ransom. In all cases, the police responded quickly and safely rescued the children.

"I want to say that in the last two months, there were three incidents where the child was kidnapped. In the previous incident, there was a kidnap for ransom. Before that, there was a child-kidnapping case, and this too is a kidnapping. There is a kidnapping to complicate something. So in all these incidents, the police have done it. An immediate response was made," Singh stated.

According to police, the motive behind the latest kidnapping was to pressure the girl's parents into doing some work or fulfilling a demand.

Officials said that the child was safely returned to the family.

Further investigation is still ongoing. (ANI)

