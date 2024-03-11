Cuttack (Odisha) [India], March 10 (ANI): Chairman 5T and Nabin Odisha VK Pandian on Sunday visited Cuttack to review the ongoing development works at SCB Medical College and Hospital( SCB MCH) which is being transformed into an AIIMS plus institution with state of the art facilities.

Pandian took stock of progress of various works at SCB MCH-AIIMS plus project site and held discussions with concerned officers and instructed to complete the construction works within timeline.

The project is being implemented at a cost of Rs 4500 Crores which includes the residential blocks and the 2058 bedded hospital.

"He visited the various components at the work site and interacted with the engineers and the executing agencies. He asked them to ensure quality control. He told the executing agencies to increase the deployed manpower to expedite the progress of the work,"the Chief Minister Office said.

