Cuttack, Feb 8 (PTI) Six forest personnel, including a forest range officer, were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the alleged custodial death of a suspect in Odisha's Cuttack district, police said.

Dhaneswar Behera, a resident of Satagochia village in Badamba police station area, was on Sunday detained by the forest personnel, who suspected of his role in the death of a sick elephant, they said.

He was kept at the Tigiria watch tower for questioning, they added.

"On Monday, Dhaneswar was found dead at the watch tower with injury marks on his body," a police officer said.

The arrested personnel were booked under charges that deal with murder, wrongfully restraining a person, voluntarily causing hurt and wrongful confinement, among others.

