Jajpur (Odisha) [India], December 8 (ANI): Nine students of Government Residential School tested positive for COVID-19 in Jajpur district.

Earlier, 182 students and 11 teachers of the school had undergone tests for Covid-19.

"We have sanitised the school", Dr Biranchi Narayan Barik, CDMO, Jajpur said.

The entire school building has been sanitised and Covid appropriate behaviour is being followed, said the Medical officer. (ANI)

