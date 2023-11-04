Bhubaneswar, Nov 4 (PTI) The winter session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly will commence on November 21, according to a notification issued on Saturday.

The session which will continue till December 30 will have 30 business days.

At least 23 days will be allocated for Official Business and six days for Private Members' Business (Bills and Resolutions), revealed the provisional calendar.

The Assembly will remain closed on the occasion of Rasa Purnima on November 27 and Christmas on December 25. The House will not meet on November 25 and 26.

This is likely to be the last session of the Assembly before next year's elections for Lok Sabha and Assembly in Odisha.

