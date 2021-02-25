Bhubaneswar, Feb 25 (PTI) Odisha Assembly was Thursday adjourned several times in the wake of pandemonium by opposition Congress and BJP members over the state governments alleged inability to protect boundaries and gross mismanagement in the paddy procurement process.

The issue was raised by Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingha Mishra who came down heavily on the government on the twin issues.

"The steps taken by the state government in Andhra Pradesh holding rural polls in the Odisha territory, is just an eye-wash," Mishra said.

He said though the discussions were held on two matters, the issues continued to remain as they were since the government did not take any concrete measures to resolve them.

While Congress MLAs continued to create ruckus in well of the House on these issues alleging governments failure, Mishra demanded that an all-party meeting should be held on the border issues.

He also suggested that the members of all the parties should visit the border areas and discuss with residents there regarding their problems.

Mishra also said that the government must take steps to boost morale of the grass root level employees working in Kotia cluster of villages.

The neighbouring Andhra Pradesh has already conducted the rural polls in three of the 21 Kotia clusters of villages despite Odisha government's strong opposition.

The state government has meanwhile moved the Supreme Court accusing the Andhra Pradesh government of violating the status quo order of the apex court.

Mishra also targeted the government by raising farmers' issues alleging that the cultivators are still waiting at different mandies with their paddy bags to sell in the government counter.

"Even as a discussion was held in the House on mandi issues, the government failed to give satisfactory answers. Farmers want to sell their paddy, but the government is refusing to buy. So, farmers issues have remained unsolved," Mishra said.

Senior BJP legislator from Sambalpur Jaynarayan Mishra also targeted the state administration and said that a strong resentment was prevailing in the farming community, particularly in western region of Odisha as farmers are unable to sell their paddy at the proper MSP.

The lawmaker from Sambalpur alleged that the government completely failed in both the border dispute and paddy procurement issues.

BJD MLA Anant Das said there should be no problem in convening an all-party meeting to discuss border issues. The visit of the House committee to Kotaarea will have its impact on the local people.

Demanding a complete resolution of both the issues, the Congress and BJP members created ruckus forcing deputy speaker R K Singh to adjourn the house several times till 4 pm.

After an all party meeting, Singh said that he will inform Speaker S N Patro, who was absent during the day. PTI

