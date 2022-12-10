Bhubaneswar, Dec 10 (PTI) Odisha has bagged the first prize for creation of the highest number of ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts) IDs during the Universal Health Coverage Day 2022 campaign, a state government press release said.

ABHA ID is a unique health ID for citizens to access medical records anytime and anywhere in India. It gives complete digitized history of their health, a better understanding of their health status to doctors and other healthcare providers for appropriate and timely diagnosis and treatment across India.

Dr Brundha D, Mission Director, National Health Mission, Odisha received the award on behalf of the Odisha Health and Family Welfare (H&FW) Department, from Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on the occasion of Universal Health Coverage Day celebration at Varanasi on Saturday, the release said.

International Universal Health Coverage Day (UHC) is celebrated on December 12 every year.

Odisha has created 43,61,895 number of ABHA IDs by using different portals like NCD portal, RCH portal, e-Sanjeevani, PMNDP & Nikshya Portal (NTEP), said the release

