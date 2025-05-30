Bhubaneswar, May 30 (PTI) The opposition BJD on Friday urged the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes to direct the authorities concern to arrest the accused in the alleged rape of a tribal girl in Odisha's Koraput district.

A delegation of the party submitted a memorandum to the NCST through its regional office in Bhubaneswar and highlighted that a case was registered at the Mahila Police Station, Jeypore, concerning the alleged rape of the minor.

The victim has allegedly been raped and subsequently, she became pregnant, the party claimed.

According to the complaint filed by the victim's mother, the accused has been identified as the son of a representative of the local MLA.

"The accused raped the girl for two years, promising that she would marry her. They met first time at a wedding party. The incident came to light when the girl was found to be five months pregnant," a BJD leader said, quoting the complaint.

Expressing concern over allegations of attempts to suppress the incident, the BJD alleged that the accused's father is a prominent political figure, and claimed that the case needs NCST's immediate interference.

The BJD sought direction from the commission for a transparent, fair, and impartial investigation.

A BJD delegation met the victim and her family on Thursday and found them in deep distress, the party said.

The minor and her parent expressed fear as the accused has not yet been arrested, despite more than a week having passed since the FIR was lodged, the memorandum said.

It urged the NCST to ensure the immediate arrest of the accused and provide adequate protection and support to the minor and her mother, ensuring their safety and well-being throughout the legal process.

The BJD delegation comprised Dr. Lenin Mohanty, Dr. Priyabrata Majhi, Narayan Jena, Tumbanath Panda, Mihir Ray, Ipshita Sahu, Arup Srichandan, Biswa Pratap Sahu and Sofia Alam.

