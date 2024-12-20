Bhubaneswar, Dec 20 (PTI) Odisha BJP supporters on Friday staged a protest near Raj Bhavan, holding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi responsible for the injury of MP Pratap Chandra Sarangi during a scuffle on the Parliament premises.

The protest, led by BJP state president Manmohan Samal, saw youth wing leaders submitting a memorandum to Governor Raghubar Das, addressed to the President of India. They demanded action against Gandhi for allegedly engaging in "hooliganism."

Samal condemned the incident, saying, "The entire country has condemned this incident. It has tarnished the image of modern Indian democracy, which has completed 75 years."

He added, "Because of him (Rahul Gandhi), Odisha MP Sarangi is injured and is being treated in the ICU. His attack is not only on a people's representative but also on the temple of democracy."

Several senior BJP leaders, including MLAs, took part in the protest.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Srikant Jena demanded an apology from Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his "disrespectful remarks" about Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar.

