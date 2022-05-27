Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 27 (ANI): With the decrease in fuel prices, the Odisha government on Thursday reduced the fare of stage carriages other than town buses plying within the state.

The notification issued by the State Transport Authority states, "Due to decrease in per litre diesel price from Rs 102.22 as on April 18 to Rs 94.74 as on May 26, leading to price decreased by an amount equal to Rs.7.48 in direct and Rs 7.43 in cumulative (including the carryover), the fare for stage carriages other than town buses plying within the State of Odisha shall be fixed at a decreased rate."

Following this, fares of ordinary and express category buses have decreased by three Paise per km, while the fare for deluxe and A.C. deluxe buses have been reduced by six Paise per km and fare for Super Premium category buses has been reduced by nine Paise per km.

Ordinary buses will charge 89 paise per km as compared to the previous fare of 92, while express buses will charge 93 paise against 96 paise earlier.

Deluxe and AC deluxe bus fares will now be Rs 1.29 per km and Rs 1.57 per km, respectively.

For super-premium buses, passengers will have to pay Rs 2.44 per km against the previous rate of Rs 2.53. (ANI)

