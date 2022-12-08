Bhubaneswar, Dec 8 (PTI) The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) extended its lead to 8,178 votes over the BJP after the fourth round of counting for the by-poll to the Padampur assembly seat in Odisha's Bargarh district, an official said.

Barsha Singh Bariha, the daughter of late MLA Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha, whose death necessitated the by-poll, got 21,837 votes, while the BJP's Pradip Purohit bagged 13,659 votes.

In the first round, the BJD nominee was leading by 1,712 votes.

Congress candidate Satya Bhusan Sahu bagged 616 votes.

Altogether there were 10 candidates in the fray.

A high turnout of 81.29 per cent was recorded in Padamppur during the by-election held on Monday.

