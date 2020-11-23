Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 23 (ANI): National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets celebrated its 72nd Raising Day on Sunday in Odisha, while following COVID norms.

Director-General of Odisha Commodore, Shailendra Singh has felicitated and awarded cadets at headquarter in Bhubaneswar.

Also Read | Indian Coast Guard Vessel Vishwast Tows Oil Tanker Drifting Dangerously Towards Nicobar Islands to Safety.

"NCC is a big stage and it's a great moment for me. NCC provides a platform to everyone and nobody returns empty-handed once enrolled," said a cadet, who won Governor's best cadet award.

"They have worked very hard during their training and that is being recognized by the directorate, due to which they have Governor's award and I think they will extend the message of NCC across the state and encourage more cadets to follow suit," said Shailendra Singh.

Also Read | G20 Summit in Riyadh: Aatmanirbhar Bharat Will Be Strong Pillar of Resilient Post-COVID-19 World Economy, Says PM Narendra Modi.

Our NCC cadets have been at the forefront of social development activities along with their training. They have taken part in several activities including deforestation, blood donation, and others.

"Due to COVID-19, only 26 NCC cadets have been selected from the state for Republic Day parade in Delhi. Earlier, the number of selection used to be 100 and so," Singh added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)