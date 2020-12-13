Bhubaneswar, December 13: In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that affected several lives over most of this year, the Odisha government on Saturday granted one compensatory attempt for civil service aspirants who may have exhausted their attempts or are now ineligible to appear or compete in the Odisha Civil Services-2020 due to the upper age limit.

"The candidates who have appeared in OCS-E-2018 or OCS-E-2019 and are ineligible to appear/compete in the OCS-Exam-2020, on account of the attainment of upper age limit or exhaustion of the attempts prescribed under the Rules, shall be allowed one more additional compensatory attempt for appearing in OCSE-2020," a statement from the state government said.

"Consequent upon introduction of UPSC pattern in the OCS Examination, the Government have already allowed additional compensatory attempts in past to the candidates to appear in the OCSE Examinations. In spite of that, demands to allow additional chances to appear in the OCSE-2020 have been received by the Government from some OCS Examination aspirants," it added.

According to official sources, while as many as 44,636 candidates applied for the OCSE in 2019, only 25,780 candidates appeared for the preliminary examination that was held on March 15, two days after the COVID-19 pandemic was declared a "State Disaster".

