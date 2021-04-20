Bhubaneswar, Apr 20 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday directed officials to be prepared for the return of migrant workers following the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country and asked people to act responsibly as the state is facing a "grave danger".

Calling for reactivating the protocols followed earlier, Patnaik asked the administration to ramp up hospital beds with oxygen support and ensure that there is a buffer stock of oxygen to meet higher demand.

"I once again request the people of Odisha to cooperate. We are facing grave danger and unless the people cooperate and act responsibly, it will be very difficult to tackle the situation.... We should manage the COVID situation without lockdown," he said.

The quarantine norm and testing should be ensured for all returnees from other states, the chief minister said while reviewing the coronavirus situation in Odisha. "With lockdowns in seriously affected states, the collectors should be prepared for the return of the migrants. The protocols followed earlier should be reactivated by the collectors immediately based on the existing database," Patnaik said.

Around 10 lakh migrant workers, students, professionals working in other major cities had last year returned to Odisha following the imposition of lockdown.

While officials at border check posts, railway stations and airports are verifying the corona status of visitors by seeking their RT-PCR negative reports or complete vaccination certificates, many people come to the state border by bus and then walk into Odisha through different routes, sources said.

"Although there is no problem of beds and oxygen in the state currently, still we will have to remain prepared for the emerging situation," the chief minister said.

Noting that the second wave of Covid infections has seriously affected many states, he said that the healthcare system in some major cities is under severe strain due to the rapid increase in COVID positive patients.

The cases in Odisha also have been increasing in the last few days, Patnaik pointed out.

He suggested that there is a need to increase the number of beds in COVID hospitals and COVID Care Centres across the state and special focus should be on raising the number of beds with oxygen support.

While stressing the requirement of oxygen for treatment of COVID-19 patients, Patnaik said, "Our Oxygen supply situation has to be closely monitored and ensure that all related accessories at the hospital level are available on priority."

He also pointed out that many states are facing critical medicines shortage. "Even though we have sufficient medicines stock, we must ensure buffer stock to tackle higher demand in coming weeks," he said.

The chief minister said that people have to be educated on the dangerous spread of the second wave of the pandemic and the need for active adherence to Covid protocols.

