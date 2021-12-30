Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 30 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday inaugurated a total of 14 police stations in the state that will investigate cybercrime and economic offenses.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said, "The state government is committed to providing a modern policing system with a well-trained police force to counter technology-based crimes so as to protect their life, liberty, and property effectively."

He said that cybercrimes have been rapidly emerging as a dominant crime in society.

"What makes cybercrime more worrisome is that it is anonymous, and not restricted by jurisdictional boundaries. Since the source of information is invariably based on servers existing in foreign countries, collection of evidence against the perpetrators becomes really challenging," Patnaik said.

Further, Patnaik stated that economic offenses have also emerged as a blue-collar crime that not only affects the individual citizen but causes deep injuries to the financial health of our country.

"These police stations will have trained policemen and technical experts. They will be equipped with all the latest hardware and software required for investigating economic and cyber offenses," he added.

In addition, the Chief Minister has also inaugurated a total of three upgraded police stations in the state.

The first upgraded police station has been opened at Info Valley Special Economic Zone, the second has been opened at Baylis Mouza under Cuttack Urban Police District, and the third has been located at Pahal under Bhubaneswar Urban Police District.

These police stations will fulfill the longstanding demands of the citizens of the area and will strengthen policing in the sub-urban areas of the twin city.

Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra expressed confidence that the new police stations will be able to contain cyber and economic offenses.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra and senior officers were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

